Two rushed to hospital after six car crash on A29

Two people were injured following a six-car crash on the A29.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the junction of the A29 Bognor Road and Northlands Road at about 5.40pm yesterday (April 14). The fire service said a woman was trapped in one of the vehicles. She was cut free by firefighters and left in the care of the ambulance service.

Emergency services responded to a five car collision on the A29 SUS-190415-100305001

Police said two drivers were taken to hospital, one of which suffered serious injuries.

Following the crash a warning was issued by firefighters to always wear a seatbelt.

The road was closed for almost three hours whilst emergency services attended the incident.

It was reopened at 8.25pm.