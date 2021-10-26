Two people suffer serious injuries in Worthing collision

Police were called to reports of a collision between a white Citroen and a black Vauxhall Corsa in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, earlier today, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police and emergency services received calls about a collision between a white Citroen and a black Vauxhall in Littlehampton Road, Worthing.

“It happened near the junction with Stone Lane, shortly before 11am on Tuesday, October 26.

Two people were seriously injured following a collision in Littlehampton Road, Worthing

“Two people were treated for serious injuries by paramedics.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected]”

