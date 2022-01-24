According to traffic reports, Titnore Lane was closed both ways between the A27 and A259 after a crash this morning (Monday, January 24).

An eye-witness reported that both cars left the road after the collision.

Recovery work was still ongoing as of 1pm but the road has since reportedly reopened.

Titnore Lane was closed both ways between the A27 and A259 after a crash. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Have you read?: Driver spared jail after speeding at 140mph during A27 police pursuit

Two cars left the road after the collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell