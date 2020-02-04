Two Bognor women seriously injured after A259 crash

A van driver and his eight-month-old baby son were involved in a crash on the A259 between Chichester and Bognor Regis on Friday (January 31), Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said two women from Bognor were seriously injured after a black Volkswagen Golf and a Ford Transit van collided on A259 Chichester Road, near Colworth, just after 1.30pm. Later that afternoon, the South East Coast Ambulance Service said five people were taken to St Richard's Hospital Hospital — two with 'potentially serious injuries'.

Police

In a statement this morning (Tuesday, February 4), a police spokesman said: "The car driver, a 34-year-old man from Bognor Regis, escaped with cuts and did not require hospital treatment.

"But two passengers in his vehicle, a 55-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman, both from Bognor Regis, sustained more serious injuries and were taken to St Richard's Hospital.

"The van driver, a 37-year-old man from Rustington, was also injured and was treated at the same hospital. His eight-month-old baby son, a passenger in the van, was unhurt."

Police confirmed none of the injuries sustained were considered life-threatening.

"The road was closed either side of the scene while the incident was dealt with," the spokesman added.

"Shortly after 3pm a second collision occurred nearby when a Mini car struck a stationary Fiat Panda car at a road block. The Mini driver, a woman aged 47 from Bognor Regis, was treated for minor injuries. The Fiat driver, a 76-year-old woman from Bognor Regis, was unhurt.

"The A259 was re-opened to traffic shortly before 4pm."

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, should email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, report details online or call 101, quoting serial 651 of 31/01.

Have you read?: Man dies after crash on A29 at Bury Hill



Worthing nursery closes suddenly