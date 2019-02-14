Two bedroom home on prestigious Horsham development

Courtney Green are excited to offer for sale this stunning two bedroom home, built by Berkeley Homes on their prestigious Highwood development on the outskirts of Horsham.

This mid terrace house has a superb specification throughout and enjoys an attractive front outlook over the well maintained communal gardens and pond.

The accommodation, which is arranged over two floors, comprises an entrance hall with tiled flooring off which is a cloakroom, there is a superb kitchen fitted with high gloss white soft closing eye and base level storage units under quality worktops and integrated appliances, and a generous living/dining room. Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a luxurious main bathroom.

Outside the rear garden is turfed with an area of patio and enjoys a south-westerly aspect. In addition there is an allocated parking space situated to the rear of the property along with a garage.

This property is located on Arundale Walk in Horsham.

Courtney Green are quoting an asking price of £350,000 and viewing can be arranged by telephoning 01403 252222.