Two arrested following Billingshurst crash

Two people have been arrested after a car crashed into concrete bollards along a road near Billingshurst.

Emergency services have closed part of the A29 Stane Street after a Ford Fiesta left the road and crashed at the junction with Adversane Lane, near the Blacksmith’s Arms pub.

Police dog units were called in to help the search

Police said a woman was seriously injured in the collision and two men ran from the scene.

Police said two men had since been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Officers are still at the scene and the road remains closed between the B2133 Adversane Lane and Henris Lake junctions.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area with delays being reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Arunside.