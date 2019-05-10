Tributes paid to young woman who died in M23 crash

Tributes have been paid to a ‘vibrant and beautiful young lady’ who died in a crash on the M23.

Police said Abbie Hudson Harmes died after her silver Ford Fiesta collided with a white Volvo lorry and a blue Hyundai Ioniq on the southbound carriageway of the motorway on Wednesday May 1.

Abbie with her fianc�

The 23-year-old of Icarus Avenue, in Burgess Hill, was travelling with her mother Julie at the time of the crash.

Officers said Abbie suffered serious injuries and was flown to Kings College Hospital in London. She died three days later.

Her mother suffered minor injuries, police added.

Paying tribute her family said: “Abbie will be missed by her mum, dad, sister, fiancé and all her loving family and friends.

“Abbie was a unique, vibrant and beautiful young lady, and we are immensely proud of her many accomplishments throughout her life.

“Abbie always had a passion for helping young adults; this year she attained her dream job of becoming a mental health worker at Chalkhill which treats children and young people with serious mental health problems.

“She was such a lovely person who was with us through our darkest moments but also there through our best.

“Abbie always had a caring and loving nature, and participated in several charity events in raising money, including the Brighton pier to pier swim, three walks for St Peter and St James Hospice, took part in a spinning bike relay for MacMillan and also a hilarious mud run.

“Abbie is continuing to help others by donating her organs to three people in need.

“Abbie was loved by so many people and will leave a huge hole in everybody’s hearts. Abbie will live on in our hearts forever.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services at the scene and the care she received at Kings College.”

Her funeral is set to take place at Plumpton Racecourse on Wednesday May 22 at 2.30pm.

The collision took place at close to Junction 10 at about 4pm and caused widespread delays in the area for several hours.

Police are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Stonewall.