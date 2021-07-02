Woman suffers head injuries in Crawley attack
A woman suffered head injuries when she was attacked by a man in Crawley.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 1:32 pm
Around 10.40am the woman was attacked in the street in St Mary’s Drive, police said.
A spokesman added: “[The] initial assessment is that the injuries are not physically serious but she was taken to hospital for treatment.”
After a search of the area a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and is now in custody for interview and further enquiries, he said.
Earlier today police said the incident was a crash however they have now confirmed ths incident was an assault.