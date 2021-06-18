This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Lidsey Road, Aldingbourne: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 23

New Road Eastbound, Angmering: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 6

Roadworks set to take place across West Sussex this week

Blue Star Roundabout, Angmering: Carriageway Patching and drainage works. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 27

Dover Lane, Angmering: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 22

Selden Lane, Angmering: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 22

Lake Lane, Barnham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Bedford Avenue, Bersted: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 25 to June 25

Ash Grove, Bersted: Lay new fibre optic ducts, install and joint new fibres. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – June 25 to June 27

Back Lane, Bignor: Lay duct in carriageway. Road Closure. BT – June 21 to June 23

High Street, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 24

Hoe Lane, Bosham: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – June 28 to June 28

Redvins Road, Boxgrove: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 23 to June 23

St Johns Road, Crawley: Repair partially collapsed sewer. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – June 11 to June 25

Brittens Lane, Eartham: Repair edge erosion. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 22

Eartham Lane, Eartham: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 22

Slindon Road, Eartham: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 22

Selham Road, Easebourne: Reconstruction of Ambersham Bridge. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to July 16

Fernhurst Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 24

Lickfold Road, Fernhurst: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 24

School Hill, Findon: Replace loose/rattling gully frame and cover. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 21

Cross Lane, Findon: Lay new gas service. Road Closure. SGN – June 28 to July 2

Holmcroft Gardens To High Street, Findon: New joint box and lay duct. Road Closure. BT – June 28 to July 2

Edburton Road, Fulking: Installation of new 33kv High Voltage electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 21 to July 2

Downs Road, Funtington: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 21

Hares Lane, Funtington: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 21

Fox Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay drinking water main, install new bypass arrangement, connections and install new valves . Road Closure. South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: In conjunction with water mains renewal scheme on Fox Hill. Road Closure.. South East Water – April 6 to July 16

A281 Kidders Lane To Mock Bridge, Henfield: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 26

Kidders Lane, Henfield: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 26

London Road, Henfield: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 26

Freshfield Lane, Horsted Keynes: Replace CSG valve. Road Closure. South East Water – May 24 to June 23

Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Pookbourne Lane junction to the A2300. Overnight Road Closure.. West Sussex Highways – May 4 to July 26

High Street, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Repair to Low Voltage single service cable. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 15 to June 24

Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 21

South Terrace, Littlehampton: 24hr road closure to all traffic including cyclists for COVID 19 social distancing safety measures. Road Closure. Arun District Council – August 3 to September 30

Lyminster Road Roundabout, Littlehampton: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington.Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 9

Highstead Lane, Lodsworth: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 23 to June 23

Vicarage Lane, Lodsworth: Excavate trench in carriageway for new connection. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – June 28 to June 29

Whites Green Road, Lurgashall: Repair leak on comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 22 to June 23

Rackham Street, Parham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 23 to June 23

Long Furlong, Patching: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 23 to June 24

Bartons Lane To Angel Street, Petworth: Rebuilding, renovation, foundation work along a section of wall. Road Closure. Traditional Stone – February 1 to September 30

Swan Bridge, Pulborough: Works to strengthen bridge arch and repair stonework to arches and faces. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 26 to August 6

Stopham Road, Pulborough: Concrete Repairs. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 28 to July 1

Tismans Common, Rudgwick: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 22

Tismans Common, Rudgwick: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 22

Claigmar Road, Rustington: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 24

Brighton Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 22

Norfolk Bridge Roundabout, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 22

Brighton Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 23 to June 26

Wilmot Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Installation of a new electricity supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 28 to July 2

Chichester Road (Green Lane to B2145 junction), Sidlesham: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 22

Park Lane, Slindon: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 23 to June 23

Goring Road, Steyning: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 21

Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Installation of new pumped sewer and associated air valve. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 22 to July 9

Bines Green, West Grinstead: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 24

Hammingden Lane, West Hoathly: Install High Voltage cable in carriageway. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 21 to July 11

Woodmancote Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 13 to July 14

Foxbury Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 21 to June 21

Hat Hill Road, Westhampnett: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to June 24

New Broadway, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 26

Tarring Road, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 22 to June 26