The company announced on Twitter that people’s journeys going through Three Bridges station might be delayed by up to 10 minutes and that trains may depart from alternative platforms.

“Response teams are due on site from 6.10pm,” said a spokesperson.

“From here we will have a better understanding of the impact on this evening’s service.”

Southern Rail are warning of delays this evening.

Southern urged passengers to plan ahead and allow an extra 20 minutes to complete their journey.

Southern added: “Services are on the move between Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath again.”

“Trains in the immediate area have been delayed by up to 25 minutes,” they said, adding that their control teams will work to resume the advertised timetable.