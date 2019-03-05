Traffic chaos continues on A27 as traffc lights fail between Worthing and Shoreham

Lengthy delays have once again been reported on the A27 this morning due to an ongoing traffic signal failure between Worthing and Shoreham.

There is reportedly a three-mile tailback from Shoreham to Worthing on the westbound carriageway this morning, after the traffic lights at the junction with Old Shoreham Road failed and have been 'phasing incorrectly' since February 18.

Responding to a tweet from a concerned motorist yesterday morning, Highways England wrote: "Our engineers have identified the cause of the issue and are working on a solution.

"We are expecting to have the issue resolved within the week."

According to traffic reports, there is congestion in Worthing towards the Lyons Farm traffic lights, and to the Shoreham Airport lights.

Motorists are advised to approach with care.

Travel time has been reported as around 40 minutes.