These are the major roadworks being carried out around Horsham

The Bishopric link (Albion Way) is shut for resurfacing works overnight between 9.30pm and 6am until August 25, West Sussex County Council said.

Drivers are being diverted around the A281 and A24 due to the works.

Victoria Street is also shut 24 hours a day until August 27, New Street until October 15 and Barrington Road between October 4 and 29.

Gatesmen will be onsite to allow access/parking for residents to install a new low voltage cable connection from substation to the new development. The works are being undertaken by Triconnect.

Drivers are being warned delays are likely on Bennetts Road and Elmgrove with temporary traffic lights in place.

There are also temporary traffic lights – likely to cause delays – on Crawley Road in Roffey while UKPowerNetworks carries out works.