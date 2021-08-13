Sussex travel: Your morning update on Friday, August 13

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, August 13.

Traffic has been seen on West Chiltington Lane eastbound from Coolham.

Havelock Road in Hastings reopened to traffic in both directions last night, although pedestrian access is still restricted for safety reasons, according to Hastings Borough Council.

Traffic news

Temporary traffic lights in London Road in Hastings are creating delays in both directions.

Delays are expected on the A27 by Drusillas Park in Alfriston due to ongoing roadworks.