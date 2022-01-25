Sussex travel: your morning update for Tuesday, January 25
Your morning update for travel in Sussex on Tuesday, January 25
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 7:44 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 7:48 am
Slow traffic has been reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass, before the A259.
Slow traffic has also been reported near Falmer, outside Brighton, with delays near a construction area on the A27 Falmer Hill and The Drove. Lane Closures are contributing to the issue.
The usual delays have been reported elsewhere.