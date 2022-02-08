Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, February 8

Here’s your morning Sussex travel update for Tuesday, February 8.

Delays are expected on the A27 eastbound approaching the Chichester bypass.

Traffic has been seen on the A27 westbound and the A284 northbound approaching Crossbush Roundabout near Arundel.

Traffic news

Congestion has been reported in both directions on the A27 by Worthing.

There is also slow-moving traffic on the A27 in both directions between Lewes and the Patcham bypass.