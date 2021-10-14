Sussex Travel: Your morning update for Thursday, October 14

Slow traffic has been reported both ways on the A27, Sompting Road just outside Worthing this morning. Motorists heading that way might want to seek an alternative route.

There have been reports of a car in a ditch following an accident on Chalkers Lane between Sayers Common and Burgess Hill. Police are aware of the incident and reports suggest traffic has not been affected.

Temporary traffic signals were installed on Ashurst Road outside Brighton yesterday morning, due to ongoing telecoms work. They may affect traffic.

Sussex travel: morning update for October 14