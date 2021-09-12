Sussex travel: Your morning update for Sunday, September 12

Sussex traffic and travel

Today’s Brighton Marathon means there will be lots of road closures. Full details here.

A queuing system will also be in place at Brighton Railway Station for the duration of the event. Preston Park Station will be closed until midday so you will need to walk to/from Brighton Station to continue your journey.

Check ahead when it comes to bus routes too.

Hurstpierpoint High Street is closed from 11am – 7pm today due to a public event.

Firle Hill climb today means delays are possible at Selmeston junction with Bopeep Lane.