Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, July 9
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, July 9.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 7:13 am
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 8:21 am
Near Bexhill, on the A259 both ways between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill West and the A27, there will be roadwork disruption from 9.30am–3.30pm from today until July 13.
On the A259 eastbound in Newhaven there is currently a one way system.
Various roads are closed again today around Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester.
On the A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic building towards the Fishbourne roundabout and the Bognor Bridge roundabout.