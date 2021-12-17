Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, December 17

Sussex traffic and travel

A272 at North Chailey – possible incident slow and queuing traffic towards Chailey Heritage School.

A27 westbound towards Crossbush Arundel there has been a collision between a car and van which is causing queuing traffic.

In Hastings due to Stagecoach driver availability the following service will not run:

Service 26/26A – Conquest Hospital 7.10am / 8.05am / 9am / 10am