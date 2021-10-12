Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, October 12

Traffic news

There are a number of roads in Sussex experiencing congestion and traffic queues this evening.

According to the AA, there are reports of slow traffic due to an accident involving two vehicles on A2101 in St Helen’s Road both ways near Alexandra Greenhouse in Hastings.

Elsewhere in the county, there is queueing traffic on the A22 Eastbourne Road both ways at A264 Copthorne Road, with congestion to the A264 Copthorne Road back through Felbridge, and the A22 back through East Grinstead to Homebase.

One lane is closed with heavy traffic due to a stalled van on the M23 southbound from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). Lane one (of four) is closed.

There are delays on the A2270 Polegate Bypass northbound at High Street.

The AA is reporting heavy traffic due to an accident involving a combine harvester and a car on Lewes Road both ways around Valley Road in Newhaven.

There are also delays on the B2123 in Falmer Road southbound around Warren Road.

There is slow traffic on the A259 High Street both ways around East Street, Shoreham in the construction area. There are temporary traffic lights in place.

The AA is reporting queueing traffic on the A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).