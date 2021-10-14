Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, October 14

Traffic news

Congestion is affecting quite a few roads across Sussex this evening.

The AA is reporting queueing traffic on the A23 Brighton Road southbound at A2004 Southgate Avenue (Southgate roundabout) in the construction area. There are temporary traffic lights in place on Southgate Avenue.

There is also slow traffic on the A264 both ways near Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout).

Traffic congestion is being reported on the A272 westbound at A281 (Village Hall roundabout).

There are also reports of queueing traffic on the A27 eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe roundabout).

The AA said there are delays on the B2123 Falmer Road southbound around Warren Road. Travel time is around 15 minutes.

There is also queueing traffic on the A270 Lewes Road northbound around Sainsburys, with congestion to Victoria Gardens. Travel time is around 15 minutes.

There is slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on the A283 Steyning Road northbound at A2037 Shoreham Road, as well as delays on the A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).