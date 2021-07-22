Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, July 22
Here is your evening travel update for Sussex on Thursday, July 22.
There is queueing traffic eastbound on the A27 at Berwick near Drusillas roundabout. This is due to ongoing roadworks.
Slow traffic has also been reported both ways on the A259 Kings Road in Brighton, between the B2122 Montpelier Road and A23 Old Steine (Palace Pier). This is due to holiday traffic.
Meanwhile, motorists are facing delays this evening southbound on the A283 Old Shoreham Road at Shoreham, near The Bridge Inn roundabout. This is also due to holiday traffic.
And delays have been reported westbound on the A283 Old Shoreham Road at Lancing, near Sompting roundabout. Travel time is said to be around ten minutes.