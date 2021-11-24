Southern Rail trains from Havant to Chichester delayed and cancelled due to track fault

Southern Rail trains that run between Havant and Chichester are being cancelled to avoid queues forming in the Warblington area. SUS-211124-164106001

Southern rail trains continue to be affected by delays and cancellations today due to a track defect in the Warblington area.

At 11.56am this morning (Wednesday, November 24) the line from Chichester to Havant was blocked with Southern Rail control teams are working on rail replacement buses.

Half an hour later, Southern said that the trains were given the all clear to run over the defective track at five miles per hour.

Trains between Chichester and Portsmouth and Southampton will not run after approximately 10.30pm this evening.

After having made some temporary repairs to the track, specialist engineers will now go in overnight to fix the broken rail at Warblington.

Passengers have been advised to check their route before travelling.