The fire service was called at 7.40am this morning (October 15) to the collision in London Road.

A spokeswoman said: “Crews from Littlehampton and Worthing were sent to the incident.

“Upon arrival, firefighters carried out an inspection and no persons were trapped in the vehicle. Therefore no action was taken by the fire service.”

The scene of the crash. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A photo from the scene shows the car has left the road and is in the bushes.

Police said they received a report of a single vehicle collision on the A284 London Road.

A spokesman added: “The driver presented himself to hospital with unknown injuries, where he was spoken to by officers.

“The vehicle has since been recovered.