Road closures in Chichester for half marathon

There will be road closures in Chichester on Sunday, October 3

A number of roads will be closed and diversions in place between 9am and 1pm with the race starting at Westgate in Chichester.

The runners will head up towards Goodwood and Lavant then back into the city, with organisers keeping road closures to a minimum.

The full list of the roads which will be closed is:

Westgate - from Sherborne Road roundabout to Westgate roundabout.

Avenue de Chartres - from the A259 roundabout to Westgate roundabout.

West Street - from Westgate roundabout to South Street.

Chapel Street - from The Woolstaplers to West Street.

East Street - from Mark Cross to East Walls.

East Walls - the entire length.

Priory Road - from New Park Road to Priory Lane.

Oaklands Way - from the Northgate gyratory to New Park Road roundabout.

Sherborne Road - from Westgate Road roundabout to Cathedral Way.