Resurfacing work at Bognor Regis car park

Resurfacing and repair work is due to start next week at Hothamton car park in Bognor Regis.

Dependant on good weather, essential repair work will begin on the lower section of the car park on Thursday, January 17.

The top level will then be resurfaced, with the whole car park set to reopen on Sunday, January 20.

Tarmac cannot be laid in poor weather, so scheduled dates may have to change if the weather is not suitable.

Arun District Council has said it will keep drivers up-to-date via its social media channels, and notices will be in place to advise shoppers. Traders will also be kept informed.

A council spokesperson said: “Alternative parking will continue to be available in the nearby Fitzleet multi-storey car park, where the two-hour disc scheme also operates.

“A number of other improvement works are planned for several Arun District Council car parks during the year and the council would like to thank those who use the facilities for their patience and understanding in advance.”