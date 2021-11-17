Rail delays in West Sussex as train line blocked
A fault with the signalling system will cause rail delays in West Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, November 17).
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:06 pm
Southern Rail said the line between Littlehampton and Ford is blocked.
This will cause disruption to services that run between Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.
"There's a fault with the signalling system between Littlehampton and Ford," a Southern spokesperson said.
"To help keep you on the move, you can use your ticket on Stagecoach 700 buses."
Updates to follow as and when we get them.