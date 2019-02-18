Police hunting for driver who fled scene of A27 crash

A driver fled the scene of a collision on the A27 at Emsworth last night, according to a Sussex Police constable.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said officers are currently making enquiries to locate a driver who 'crashed on the A27 and ran off' at around 10pm.

In a tweet whilst the incident was ongoing, he added: "We’re on scene at a road traffic collision on the A27 Emsworth with South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Lane 1 on the westbound carriageway is closed whilst we deal with the incident."

The road was cleared shortly after 11pm and PC Van Der Wee asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may assist the investigation, to call Sussex Police quoting CAD 1096 17/02/19.

Fellow police officer Pete May‏ also tweeted about the incident. He wrote: "If the driver would like to attend custody for a breath test I'd be most grateful."

If you witnessed the incident or have any information which may assist the police investigation, please call Sussex Police quoting CAD 1096 17/02/19. Picture courtesy of @PCTomVanDerWee

