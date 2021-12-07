Points failure at Bognor train station causes major delays

A points failure has caused major delays at Bognor train station this morning (December 7) SUS-210712-094534001

Southern Rail had reported the failure at 7am this morning which led to many delays and disruptions to and from Bognor Regis train station.

The points failure at Bognor Regis has prevented a number of trains from leaving the sidings.

At 7.36am engineers discovered the fault and sent for specialists to help fix the fault.

Some trains that usually run between Southampton Central and London Victoria will now start from Barnham

Engineers working on the fault have reported that they’ve been unable to fix the fault and will carry out further work.

Trains to and from Bognor Regis are running but there may be one or two cancellations to trains to and from Portsmouth and Southampton due to unavailability of train crew