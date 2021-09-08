Person rescued after two vehicle crash on A264

Fire crews were called to a collision on the road near Pease Pottage around 8.40am this morning.

A fire service spokesman said: “Fire engines from Crawley and Horsham were sent to the incident, as well as a heavy rescue tender.

“On arrival there had been a collision involving two vehicles with one male trapped.

“Crews used hydraulic equipment to extricate the person trapped and left the scene at 9.18am.”