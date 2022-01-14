Person injured in A29 collision
A person was injured in a collision on the A29 on January 13 Sussex Police have reported.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:06 am
The A29 on Lidsey Road was closed yesterday (January 13) after a two car collision.
In a statement Sussex Police said: “Around 9.45am on Thursday (13 January) police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Shripney Road, Bognor.
“The road was closed for around two hours while police and ambulance responded to the incident.
“A person was sustained minor injuries.”
The road has now been cleared and normal traffic down the road has resumed.