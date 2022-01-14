Person injured in A29 collision

A person has sustained minor injuries after a crash on the A29.

The A29 on Lidsey Road was closed yesterday (January 13) after a two car collision.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Around 9.45am on Thursday (13 January) police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Shripney Road, Bognor.

“The road was closed for around two hours while police and ambulance responded to the incident.

“A person was sustained minor injuries.”