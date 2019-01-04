Overnight A27 closures scheduled for resurfacing works at Arundel

Three weeks of road closures are planned on the A27 between Fontwell east roundabout (A29) and Arundel Roundabout (A284), starting from January 21.

Resurfacing works by Highways England are planned on both carriageways with road closures between the hours of 8pm and 6am in two separate phases.

The eastbound carriageway is to be closed from January 21 to the morning of February 1. Works to the westbound carriageway are scheduled from the evening of February 1 to February 15.

Roadworks are to be carried out from Monday to Friday, with weekend work on a contingency basis. Works are to include refurbishing road markings and replacing road studs.

Diversions suitable for all types of vehicles will be in place.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A29 at Fontwell eastern roundabout, following the A29 to Whiteways Roundabout to join the A284 to Ford Roundabout, Arundel to rejoin the A27.

Westbound traffic will follow the same route in reverse.

Havenwood Park and other residents with access only from the A27 will be provided with escorted access through the works, although there may be a short delay while the work area is made safe.