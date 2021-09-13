Police are appealing for witness after the serious collision on Sunday, September 12, a spokesman said.

He added: “Officers were called to Dunsfold Road shortly before 11am following reports of a collision involving a horsebox and a motorcycle.

“Air ambulance was in attendance and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. There were no other injuries.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed anything or have any dashcam footage to contact us. We are particularly interested to speak to other motorcylist who was on the road at the time and we believe to have been in convoy with the motorcycle involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting crime reference number PR/P21196639 on web chat at surrey.police.uk, online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101.