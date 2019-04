Emergency services attended a collision involving a motorcyclist in Chichester yesterday afternoon (Monday), according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers were called at around 2.30pm after an accident in Barnfield Drive.

A spokesman said: "It was a collision involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

"No injuries were reported."

