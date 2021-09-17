A motorbike has reportedly been involved in a collision on A259 Bognor Bridge roundabout. A27 Chichester Bypass is partially blocked, resulting in slow moving traffic.

Delays are said to be increasing eastbound between the Whyke roundabout and the A27.

There is also slow eastbound traffic at A285 Portfield Way and on A285 St Pancras both ways at Spitalfield Lane.

Traffic news

There is traffic congestion on A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).

Delays are increasing on A27 Chichester Bypass westbound between A285 (Halnaker/Petworth turn off) and A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout). Traffic is starting to clear between A27 and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).