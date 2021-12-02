There are reports of slow traffic on the B2187, around Southfield Road, after the crash on Horsham Road.

This is not the only incident affecting traffic this evening.

Police have been called to the A280 in Findon due to a stalled vehicle.

Police have been called to the A280 in Findon due to a stalled vehicle.

A280 Long Furlong is partially blocked both ways from Long Furlong Lane to A24 Findon Bypass (Findon roundabout), resulting in 'very slow traffic'.

According to traffic reports, police officers are at the scene and directing traffic.

Queues have also been reported on A259 New Road both ways from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star roundabout) to B2140 Station Road.

This is due to roadworks and speed limit restrictions in the area.

In Arundel, there are delays on the A27 at The Causeway eastbound between Jarvis Road and Station Road.

In Worthing, delays are said to be increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass.

Delays are also reportedly increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

Meanwhile, there are queues on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout). 'Usual delays' have been reported towards Worthing.

Traffic source have reported further queues on A259 High Street westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout). This is causing further delays on Old Shoreham Road southbound.