More major roadworks set to cause Easter disruption in Midhurst

Major roadworks in Midhurst over the Easter holiday and the closure of the town’s main car park at the start of April are likely to disrupt the start of the new tourist season.

After several weeks of disruption in North Street and on Rumbolds Hill caused by Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) engineers laying new cables, they have announced further problems have been discovered which will require more roadworks.

Present work is due to be completed at the end of this week but there will be more disruption from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Temporary traffic lights will operate in North Street and Lamberts Lane will be closed.

SSE engineer Paul Conway reported the new problems to former Midhurst Town Council clerk Heather Ongley, who told members: “It transpires the cable they laid earlier in the year to the Angel Hotel is not big enough.

“Also, when they disconnected the old cable in North Street going up Rumbolds Hill, it took out some properties in Knockhundred Row which they did not know were on that supply. So they now have to separate those supplies.”

She said the Easter holiday road closure had been negotiated with Metis Homes, which recently started a housing development in Lamberts Lane: “SSE feel this is the least worst option as not only will the builders not be working but also the schools will be off.”

The North Street car park will be closed for £55,000 resurfacing work from Monday, April 8, for five days.

A spokesman for Chichester District Council said: “Season ticket holders will be able to use the Midhurst Rother College car park, while pay and display customers will be able to use the Grange Road or Post Office car parks.”

Town council vice chairman Gordon McAra said:“The start of our visitor season is likely to go with a whimper rather than a bang. I hope that through traffic does not get completely jammed up with three sets of traffic controls all in 100 yards over Easter.”