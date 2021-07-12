Major train disruption in West Sussex after electricity supply failure

Southern Rail said engineers have been advised of a failure of the electricity supply in the Arundel area.

Trains cannot move between Arundel and Barnham and also between Littlehampton and Worthing

"If you've not set off for the station, please delay travelling until later," a Southern spokesperson said.

"This will cause disruption to the following routes; Brighton and Portsmouth; London Victoria and Portsmouth; London Victoria and Bognor Regis; Littlehampton and Portsmouth; Littlehampton and Bognor Regis; London Victoria and Southampton; Brighton and Southampton."

The power failure to the signalling equipment means no trains can run over Arundel Junction

The spokesperson added: "Engineers advise that it will take approximately three hours to fix the fault. You are advised not to travel until later.

"If you were on a train that was stuck and has been moved into a station, we are working on getting a bus to you but we do not have a timescale yet as to when these will arrive."