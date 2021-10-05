M23 flooding: M23 now reopened in both directions after earlier flooding

Morning commuters were being diverted off the M23 this morning after flooding has closed the motorway between Junction 10 and 11 - but the road has now been reopened both ways

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:19 am
Picture of the traffic on the M23 this morning

Sgt Richard Hobbs from Sussex Police tweeted: "Southbound #M23 #Crawley being closed at junction 10 to allow better diversion routes." You can see a picture of the flooding below

Drivers were coming off at Copthorne and the road onto M23 Southbound at Copthorne is closed resulting in heavy traffic all around that junction.

Drivers coming off at Copthorne junction on M23
M23Sussex Police