Long queues on M23 after multi-vehicle accident

Traffic is queueing for six miles on the M23 due to a multi-vehicle accident this morning (Wednesday March 27).

Highways England says there are two lanes (of three) closed on the M23 northbound between junction 9 and junction 8, near the M25 junction at Redhill.

As a result, there are delays of approximately one and a half hours on approach.

Emergency services are at scene.

Reports are that traffic is also slow southbound due to onlookers which is also backing up onto the slip roads from the aand clockwise directions of the M25.