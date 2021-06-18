‘It’s known as the swimming pool’: ‘Massive’ flood closes Southwater road

A deluge of rain has blocked Cripplegate Lane with one village resident branding the area a ‘disaster’.

Jacqui Bourne, who works at the RSPCA said: “It’s wider than the bridge span.

“It’s massive. It’s horrendous. It’s quite dangerous – the worst I’ve seen it.”

A van takes a dip in Cripplegate Lane 'swimming pool'.

But this isn’t the first time the road has been submerged and now the flood-prone lane has become the butt of a long-running joke.

Jacqui added: “It’s known as the Cripplegate Lane swimming pool.”

She raised concerns that if a driver came across the flood at night it could be dangerous.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.