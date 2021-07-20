Investigation launches after video of taxi drivers brawling on Crawley roundabout goes viral
An investigation has been launched after video of two taxi drivers fighting went viral on social media.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:12 am
Crawley Borough Council said it was looking into the incident which happened on Tushmore Roundabout yesterday afternoon.
The video, which went viral on social media yesterday (July 19), shows two men grappling with each other on the busy road, surrounded by other vehicles.
A council spokesman said: “We are investigating a complaint of a fight between two taxi drivers at Tushmore Roundabout yesterday afternoon.”
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.