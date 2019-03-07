Helicopter searched for driver after collision near Chichester

A driver suffered minor injuries after a collision in Funtington last night (Wednesday), according to a Sussex Roads police officer.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said officers were called to the collision on the B2146 Southbrook Road just after 8pm, where they found a 'substantial amount of debris'.

He added: "(It was a) road traffic collision involving a black BMW 1 series and a green Ford Focus.

"The driver of the other Ford sustained thankfully only minor injuries.

"The road was closed for several hours whilst we investigated the collision and cleared the substantial amount of debris from the road."

PC Van Der Wee said the BMW driver 'failed to stop at the scene', but has since attended Chichester Police Station.

Damage caused to car by collision. Picture courtesy of PC Tom Van Der Wee

"Police officers from the Chichester Neighbourhood Response Team, Roads Policing Unit, Surrey and Sussex Police Dog Unit and National Police Air Service attempted to locate the driver," he said.

"The owner of the BMW has today attended Chichester Police Station.

"I’d like to thank the members of the public, including off duty nursing staff from St Richards Hospital who stopped to assist at the collision."

Anyone driving in the area at the time who has any information which may assist the police investigation, including any dash cam footage, is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 quoting incident number 1131 06/03/19.