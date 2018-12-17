Girl, 11, injured after Chichester collision

An 11-year-old girl sustained minor injuries after she was in a collision with a car near Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester last Monday (December 10).

Sussex Police said it was called shortly after 4.30pm regarding the collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A259 via Ravenna.

In an update released today (Monday, December 17), a police spokesman said: "[The] pedestrian was an 11-year-old local girl, who sustained minor injuries.

[The] car driver was a 19-year-old man, also local, who was unhurt. Car involved was a Hyundai i30."

