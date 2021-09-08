Full consultation materials are available on the gatwickairport.com/futureplans web pages along with a virtual exhibition and an option to book a telephone surgery with project experts or to request a virtual briefing for local stakeholder groups.

People can also contact the consultation team by using the freephone hotline 0800 038 3486, Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm

The proposed plans would allow the airport’s Northern Runway to be brought into routine use, for departing aircraft, by repositioning its centre line further north by 12 metres.

This would enable dual runway operations with the airport’s Main Runway whilst meeting all international safety standards. The Northern Runway could be operational by summer 2029

The majority of the construction works associated with the airfield are contained within the existing airport boundary.

The cost of those works is approximately £500m and will be privately financed, generating approximately 18,400 additional jobs by 2038 and an additional expected £1.5bn GVA to the region. The project proposals are low impact and are in line with Government policy of making best use of existing runways.

The project will be delivered in a sustainable way which helps to achieve the Government’s overall goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

For those people who may find online access difficult Gatwick will be operating a mobile project office which will visit key areas around West and East Sussex, Surrey and Kent and all consultation materials will also be available at various deposit points, including libraries in those areas.

The Statement of Community Consultation (setting out how Gatwick proposes to consult the local community on the proposed Northern Runway project) was published on 27 August 2021 and is also available at gatwickairport.com/futureplans.

Anyone interested in responding to the public consultation can do so either by:

- completing the online consultation questionnaire at gatwickairport.com/futureplans - email comments to [email protected]

- Complete a hard copy questionnaire and return it using the FREEPOST address: FREEPOST RTRB-LUUJ-AGBY

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer, Gatwick Airport, said: “Our Northern Runway proposals will help boost our economy, maintain competition within the London market, open up new connections and support a Global Britain.

"They will also open up exciting new employment opportunities, create additional jobs and further enable travel to visit family and friends, take a leisure break or foster trade and business links. Our proposals are forward looking and seek to bring significant benefits for our region.