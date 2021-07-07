Fox Hill in Hawards Heath reopens after water main project finishes early

South East Water has spent months working on the £250,000 project to install 464 metres of new water main along the B2112.

The work started on Tuesday (April 6) and meant that buses in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath had to be diverted with Metrobus routes 271 and 272 affected.

“It was crucial we delivered this project now to maintain the top-quality drinking water supplies to the local community as the population grows,” said Matthew Cooper, project manager for South East Water.

The water main project in Fox Hill, Haywards Heath, has been completed. Picture: Ciaran McCrickard/South East Water.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience while we carried out this work as we know road closures can impact everyday lives,” he added.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies MP, who visited the site in May, thanked South East Water for carrying out essential work to maintain the water pressure and supply to the community.

“I know the road closure was an inconvenience to some and I am grateful the company has done everything in its power to complete the work as quickly and as safely as possible,” she said.

The Fox Hill water main project is part of South East Water’s £433 million investment programme, which runs from 2020 to 2025.