Firefighters called after vehicle collides with building in East Wittering

Firefighters assisted with scene safety after a car collided with a building in East Wittering this morning (Thursday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called following a road traffic collision in Cakeham Road at 10.28am.

A spokesman added: "One engine was sent to the scene. On arrival, it was established a vehicle had collided with a single storey building.

"The crew carried out a full internal structural search of the building and the scene was made safe. Advice was given and the incident was left with the building manager. We left at 11.19am."

Sussex Police Constable Tom Van Der Wee tweeted that he was on the scene with the county fire service and East Wittering Fire and Rescue Service.

See also: Man arrested after property is searched near Bosham by Serious Organised Crime Unit



Picture courtesy of @PCTomVanDerWee

Removal trucks 'move parked cars' as Chichester Railway Station works begin



Police investigation underway after men defraud Chichester pub