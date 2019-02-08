Fallen trees ‘hit cars’ and close roads across Sussex as Storm Erik strikes

Reports of trees falling on cars and blocking roads have been coming in across Sussex, with motorists urged to drive carefully and trains delayed.

Trees ‘have fallen and hit’ cars on the A265 in East Sussex, blocking the road between Swife Lane and Halley Road, according to travel reports.

A similar incident has been reported at Faygate in West Sussex on the A264 Crawley Road. The road is reported blocked northbound at A2220 Horsham Road, affecting all approaches to the roundabout.

Blocked roads are also reported in Udimore Road, Rye, where two fallen trees have been reported and the road is blocked in both directions.

Rye can only be accessed by the A259 or via Peasmarsh.

And Highlands Lane off the A22 in East Sussex is also closed due to a fallen tree, blocked both ways between Parsonage Lane and Ailies Lane.

Traffic news

Jevington Road in Filching near Polegate is also reported blocked both ways by a fallen tree near Filching Manor Motor Museum.

Southern Rail passengers are also facing delays and some cancellations between Tonbridge and Redhill due to an earlier fallen tree on the line.

Flooding is also reported in several areas, including the A272 west of Billingshurst.

In West Sussex, a tree on the B2112 between Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill has been cleared from the road after blocking the carriageway both ways between Hurstwood Lane and Green Road.