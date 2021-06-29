Drivers call police after 30 cows block road in Horsted Keynes

Motorists in Horsted Keynes rang police this morning (Tuesday, June 29) after about 30 cows made their way onto a road, Mid Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:38 am

Neighbourhood policing inspector Darren Taylor said drivers heading to work on Keysford Lane found their route blocked by a herd ‘making a break for it’.

He said the incident happened at about 7.45am.

“Thankfully some local farmers offered to assist and the herd was soon rounded up and secured,” he said.

A herd of 30 cows blocked Keysford Lane in Horsted Keynes this morning.
DriversDarren TaylorMid Sussex Police