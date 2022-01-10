Trains passing through Chichester on their way to Portsmouth and Southsea will be delayed in the upcoming weekends due to improvement taking place. SUS-221001-150723001

Engineers will be going to Portsmouth on Saturday (January 15) to finish strengthening Landport Viaduct.

The 1876-built metal structure, which supports two platforms at Portsmouth and Southsea station, had ten of its 17 spans strengthened in January last year with the remaining seven to be strengthened this month.

The works will also see the station at Portsmouth and Southsea close for eight days as the work take place

Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth and Southsea will be diverted via Chertsey, with journeys taking longer than normal, on January 15, 16, 22, and 23.

Christian Neill, South West Railway’s customer experience director, said: “The improvement work planned in the Portsmouth area in early January will mean a more resilient service for our customers as well as strengthening this important piece of Victorian railway engineering for years to come.”